Additional Travel Expenses Approved For COP29 Organizing Committee Members

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

It has been determined how much the expenses for members of the Organizing Committee will be within the framework of the COP29 events.

Azernews reports that Prime Ali Asadov has signed a decision regarding this.

According to the decision, in connection with the 29th session of the of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in Baku, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved additional travel expenses for members of the Organizing Committee established by Order No. 4264 dated January 13, 2024. This also applies to members of the delegation of responsible representatives appointed by the President for the preparation of the COP29 events in New York, Washington, Geneva, Davos, Rio de Janeiro, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Tokyo, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Singapore, and Nuku'alofa for the 2024-2025 period. When traveling to these cities, an additional 50 percent of the daily travel expense norm for those cities will be paid on top of the established daily travel expense norm.

This Decision is effective from August 1, 2024.