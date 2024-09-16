Additional Travel Expenses Approved For COP29 Organizing Committee Members
Date
9/16/2024 5:19:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
It has been determined how much the travel expenses for members
of the Organizing Committee will be within the framework of the
COP29 events.
Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov
has signed a decision regarding this.
According to the decision, in connection with the 29th session
of the conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the
Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session
of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in Baku, the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved additional
travel expenses for members of the Organizing Committee established
by Order No. 4264 dated January 13, 2024. This also applies to
members of the delegation of responsible representatives appointed
by the President for the preparation of the COP29 events in New
York, Washington, Geneva, Davos, Rio de Janeiro, Abu Dhabi, Sydney,
Tokyo, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Singapore, and
Nuku'alofa for the 2024-2025 period. When traveling to these
cities, an additional 50 percent of the daily travel expense norm
for those cities will be paid on top of the established daily
travel expense norm.
This Decision is effective from August 1, 2024.
