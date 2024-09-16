Biphenyl Market Positive Outlook For Industry Opportunities & Trends For Expansion In 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biphenyl 1

Biphenyl Market Innovations Investigated by Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2031

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biphenyl Market by Source (Crude Oil, Tar, Natural Gas), by Application (Dye Carrier, Food and Beverages, Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals Solvent, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global biphenyl industry generated $1.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.98 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesChanging consumer demand patterns that surged the demand for packed food items and rapid urbanization that increased the demand for various consumer goods in which biphenyl is widely used are the factors driving the growth of the global biphenyl market. However, chronic exposure to biphenyl leads to various disorders such as kidney function disorder, cardiovascular disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. This, in turn, restrains the market growth. On the other hand, wide application of biphenyl in treating several health-related disorders such as hypertension, osteoarthritis, diabetic nephropathy, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, prostate cancer, and other chronic diseases presents new opportunities in the next few years.Download Sample PDF :Based on source, the coal tar segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global biphenyl market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for coal tar-sourced biphenyl in the pharmaceutical sector for production of medicines that can cure a variety of skin issues. However, the crude oil segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand for crude oil-sourced biphenyl from the textile industry. The report also analyzes the natural gas segment.The dye carrier segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast periodBased on application, the dye carrier segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global biphenyl market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in fashion consciousness and adoption of western culture that led to surge in the number of potential premium textile buyers.Purchase Enquiry Report @The ability of biphenyl to act as an excellent dye carrier that assists in dispersing dyes to enter polyester polymers and improving the overall quality of fabric creates a huge demand and leads the segment to generate the highest revenue. However, the food and beverages segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to busy schedules of consumers and changes in consumer demand patterns that led to surge in demand for packed food items in which biphenyl is used widely to prevent the fungal growth. The research also analyzes the segments including chemical intermediates, pharmaceuticals solvent, and others.North America to maintain its lead status by 2031Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global biphenyl market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is attributed to wide usage of biphenyl in the aviation industry in the U.S. as a heat transfer fluid for maintaining the optimum temperature of aerospace fuel along with demand for packaged food and beverages in which biphenyl is widely used as a preservative for restricting the fungal growth. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to utilization of biphenyl in various sectors such as power generation, textile, agriculture, aviation, chemical manufacturing, and others.Leading Market PlayersABacipharm CorporationAlfa AesarBiosynth CarbosynthDaken Chemical Limited,Eastman Chemical CompanyHenan Tianfu Chemical Co., LtdJiangsu Zhongneng Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.Lanxess AGMainChemMerck kGaAOakwood Products, Inc.Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.Springchem New Material Technology Co., LimitedTaj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.TCI AmericaInterested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

