Conteq Expo 24 Kicks Off Monday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Advanced for and Services ConteQ 24, the first of its kind, will kick off Monday and continue for three days at the Qatar National Center.

This is a collaborative effort between four governmental entities namely the of Commerce & (MOCI), the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCIT), the Ministry of Labour (MOL), and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', with NeXTfairs for conferences & Exhibitions as the organizer.

The ConteQ Expo24 is an important milestone in Qatar's progress towards technology in the construction and services sectors, chairman of the organising committee Eng. Salim Mohammed al-Shawi has said.

In a press statement, issued by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), al-Shawi said the exhibition is held in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in terms of promoting innovation, digitisation, and sustainable development in these critical sectors.“As a promising opportunity to attract investment to Qatar, we are fully confident that this event will be of great importance and will contribute to upgrading our national potential and advancing the country's sustainable development,” he said.

“The event stands ready to showcase Qatar's commitment to technological advancement and sustainable development in the construction and services sectors. Industry professionals, technology enthusiasts, and investors are encouraged to attend this transformative event that promises to shape the future of construction and services in Qatar and beyond,” the statement said.

Running until September 18, the exhibition will feature more than 60 speakers and 250 exhibitors and partners with the attendance of global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Huawei, and IBM.

The event is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors.

“The exhibition will bring about a technological shift in the construction and services sectors over a 3-day period. Traditional innovation concepts of experts and investors will change as the exhibition opens its doors,” the statement said.

The exhibition will feature several panel discussions with the participation of the most prominent speakers in the respective field to cover topics such as expanding the scope of modular construction, shaping tomorrow's workforce, and driving construction productivity using digital and smart solutions and automation, in addition to automation of artificial intelligence and the future of construction of 3D printers with other accompanying workshops at the exhibition.

The exhibition will provide an exceptional platform for SMEs and multinational companies to explore the latest innovations, methodologies and solutions in construction technology and services. It will also allow visitors to attend workshops, panel discussions and practical presentations of the latest technologies that will shape the future of smart cities and infrastructure.

The benefits gained from ConteQ Expo24 will not only include sharing knowledge, communicating and showcasing modern technologies, but it will also serve as a platform that attracts promising investments to Qatar. It is expected to urge local and international industry leaders to conclude agreements and partnerships and promote innovation and growth that meets the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

