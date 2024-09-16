Oshada Fernando Returns As Sri Lanka Name Squad For NZ Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Sep 16 (IANS) Oshada Fernando makes a comeback after a one-year gap as Sri Lanka announced squad for the upcoming home two-match Test series against New Zealand. The series will be part of the World Test Championship, slated to be played at Galle International from September 18.

Fernando's last Test was against New Zealand in March 2023. He found his place back in the red-ball team after scoring 122 and 80 for Sri Lanka A against South Africa A earlier this month.

The 33-year-old replaced Nishan Madushka, who was part of the side that toured England for a three-match Test series. Sri Lanka won the final match of the series by eight wickets at The Oval to avoid a clean sweep in the tour.

Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka are the other two players to miss out on the squad, with Sri Lanka retaining most of the members that faced England.

Dhananjaya de Silva will continue to lead Sri Lanka in the red-ball format with experienced players including Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, alongside promising youngsters such as Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama named in the squad.

Sri Lanka are currently fifth in the WTC standings with a point percentage of 42.86 while New Zealand occupy third place with 50 per cent.

New Zealand's last Test against Afghanistan was called off due to rain at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground last week, leaving them with no game practice on the sub-continent before playing the five-Test in the region including three against India.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.