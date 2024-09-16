Putin, Dictators Alike Can Divide World, Eat It In Pieces - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, warned that, if Europe and the world fail to remain united and together resist Russian aggression, Russian leader Volodymyr and dictators like him may move on to divide the world.

Zelensky said this in an interview with CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria.

The most important thing is that this war can change Europe and the rest of the world, the president believes.

"They (European leaders - ed.) have to understand that the war is close. If the world doesn't understand that we have to live in unity, Putin or some similar guys, you know them, can divide the world and eat it in pieces like a pie," Zelensky warned.

"That's why we need this unity. I hope that this war changed the minds of people and changed the minds of leaders," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, representatives of the President and Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine has no plans to agree to any "war freeze", refuting the relevant report released by Germany's Bild.

Photo: President's Office