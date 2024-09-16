عربي


Health Minister Discusses Cooperation With Gavi CEO

Health Minister Discusses Cooperation With Gavi CEO


9/16/2024 3:02:46 AM

Minister of Public Health, H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari meeting Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) Dr. Sania Nishtar. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Qatar and Gavi to ensure equitable access to vaccines, particularly in conflict-affected regions.

