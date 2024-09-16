Olympic Champion Sifan Hassan Shares Her Journey To Glory At QF's Education City Speaker Series

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Olympic medalist Sifan Hassan has shared her inspiring running journey – from migrating from Ethiopia to the Netherlands aged 15, to winning three medals at the recent Paris 2024 Olympic Games – during a talk at Qatar Foundation.

Hassan was the latest guest of the Education City Speaker Series, Qatar Foundation's (QF) for dialogue, with the discussion at the Education City exploring topics such as training, recovery, nutrition, faith, and her future goals.

“I started running as a child. In Ethiopia, running is part of the culture – everybody runs,” Hassan said.



“I was born in the city, but I grew up in a village, and we would run to school. But I really like to sleep in the morning. My mom would always say, 'you have to wake up', but I'd say, 'please, let me sleep'. But at school, when you were late, you got into trouble. And I always got up late, so I had to run really hard to get to class on time, every day.”

Reflecting on her move from Ethiopia, Hassan shared how challenging it was initially. She described the move to the Netherlands as difficult due to the cultural differences, and arriving in the winter made it even harder as she had spent so much time outdoors in Ethiopia. But, as she explained in her talk, she decided to pursue running as it was free, and this became her outlet.

Hassan is known for racing vastly different distances, and has won Olympic medals across four different events. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, she ran the 1,500m, 5,000m, and 10,000m races, where she won a bronze and two gold medals. In Paris this summer, she ran the 5,000m, 10,000m, and marathon, winning two bronze medals and one gold.

Speaking about why she chooses to run such a range of races, she said:“I'm a very curious person – when I was a child, I wanted to be a scientist. I was always very curious. Sometimes I run three hours just to see the end of the route. When I do one thing, I get bored, so I'm always thinking of something new. I really like a challenge. It motivates me.” In Paris, Hassan also made headlines by wearing a hijab to collect her gold medal for her record-breaking marathon race.“My faith is a big part of me,” she said.“I went to the Netherlands when I was 15, I had no family to guide me. As a child, you need someone to guide you.

“But I practiced my faith – this when I really started to practice my faith. Islam has shown me the route, the path.” And speaking about that podium moment, she said:“I was so proud. I am Muslim. I am an Olympic champion.”