(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”. The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,680,845 543.23 1,456,314,997 9 September 2024 60 528.38 31,703 10 September 2024 13,835 521.86 7,219,925 11 September 2024 13,458 520.72 7,007,784 12 September 2024 6,253 521.97 3,263,905 13 September 2024 368 526.86 193,886 Accumulated under the programme 2,714,819 542.96 1,474,032,200

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,714,819 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment

Share repurchase programme 20240916