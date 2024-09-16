Lavrov To Discuss Middle East With Egyptian FM
Date
9/16/2024 2:16:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with his
Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Moscow to discuss a wide
range of issues concerning the Middle East,
Azernews reports citing TASS.
"Certainly, the situation in Palestine and Gaza is of the utmost
importance to us. Much like the situation in the region in general,
including Libya and Sudan," Egypt's Ambassador to Russia Nazih
Nagari told the news agency.
