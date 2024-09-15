'Violence Has No Place': Kamala Harris, Biden, Others React To 2Nd Assassination Attempt On Trump Ahead Of US Elections

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former United States President and nominee for the 2024 US elections, Donald has survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024.

Donald Trump Assassination Live Reactions on 2nd assasination attempt

Kamala Harris, the current US Vice President and nominee, took to X and wrote,“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe.” "Violence has no place in America," she added.

President Biden wrote,“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”

He added,“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety.”

Reacting to the news of another shooting incident involving former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, supporter Elon Musk also took social media and questioned the lack of assassination attempts on rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

He wrote,“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala”