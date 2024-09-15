Yemen's Houthis Threaten To Intensify Military Action Against Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden (Yemen), Sep 16 (IANS) Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthi group, has said that the group's military operations against Israel will continue and intensify.

The Houthi leader issued the threat in the wake of a missile attack launched by the group on central Israel earlier on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on the Gaza Strip continue," al-Houthi said in a televised address broadcast via the group's al-Masirah channel.

"We are moving to do more and what is coming is greater."

The Houthi leader highlighted technological advancements in their military capabilities, specifically mentioning a new ballistic missile reportedly used in the recent attack on Israel.

According to al-Houthi, the missile "penetrated all the protective belts" of Israel's defence system, travelling a distance of nearly 2,040 km in eleven-and-a-half minutes.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group's forces had "targeted a military target of the Israeli enemy in the Jaffa area," using a "new hypersonic ballistic missile".

This recent development is part of a series of confrontations between the Houthi group and Israel.

Since November last year, the group has been launching missile and drone attacks targeting what it said were "Israeli-linked" ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as targets in Israel, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

In July, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Tel Aviv, prompting retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-controlled key areas and sites in Yemen, including Hodeidah.