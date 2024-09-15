The Biggest Stars Of Television Came Out To Celebrate At The GBK & MEND Luxury Prime Time Television Awards Lounge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over $70k in gifts & luxury vacations went to this year's EMMY® nominees, past winners, presenters, and other top talent.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement of the Television Awards season was in full swing during the extravagant GBK Brand Bar & MEND Luxury Awards Lounge in Beverly Hills this past weekend. Taking place over two days, September 13 & 14, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, close to 30 nominees, presenters, past winners, and talent from nominated shows as well other top talent came out to celebrate and enjoy this year's hottest gifts and trips.

EMMY Nominee Alan Cumming with MEND skincare at the GBK & MEND Television Awards Lounge. Photo Credit by Kinga Sarabia.

The Title Sponsor, MEND, provided invited guests luxurious

skincare, which harnesses the power of stem cells and gold nanoparticles to transcend the boundaries of traditional skincare. Glory Jewelry a fine jewelry brand that extends its vision beyond jewelry to empower women and igniting positive changes in the world showcased their beautiful diamond encrusted butterflies. Fine Artist, Nita Patel with her mission is healing the world through art was on hand with her one of kind paintings, while attendees were gifted museum quality giclée prints. Michael Todd Beauty featured their award-winning beauty devices and organically based skin care products. Incognito offered guests great-tasting, non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cannabis cocktails crafted by master mixologists that contain naturally occurring hemp-derived THC and CBD to create an enjoyable and accessible adult beverage experience. DJ Bri Giger was on hand spinning the hottest music and there was even a surprise live performance by two-time Grammy Winner, Elijah Blake.

This year's impressive list of celebrity guests included Oscar winners, Viola Davis &

Mira Sorvino as well as EMMY® winners, nominees, presenters, and stars of nominated shows such as Alan Cumming, Mark Duplass, Mekhi Phifer, Stacie Greenwell, Jonathan Golodner, Michael Minkler, Duncan McRae, Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman, Hiroto Kanai, Yuki Kedoin, Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Denee Benton, Isaac Robinson Smith, Rose Abdoo, Tomo Goodman, Victoria Tate, Edwin Lee Gibson, Marlo Kelly, Luenell, Sarah Podemski, and Lane Factor. Other notable guests included David Del Rio, Vanessa Rubio, Cat Cora, Jimbo, L. Scott Caldwell, Calah Lane, Tabitha Brown, Karen Hunger, Adina Porter, Toks Olagundoye, Tim Bagley, and many others.

The guests were excited to receive additional gifts such as food & spirits from

Xalisco Spirits' premium Tequila La Propuesta and Tequila 4Hundred Voice 100% agave tequila, AXR 99 Point Wines from Napa Valley, Happy Gut Life LLC coffee which offers a cleaner, healthier, pesticide-free, coffee that's good for your gut, Ike's Love and Sandwiches, and Harry's Famous Sauce, founded by entrepreneur and actor Harry Hamlin. Guest were also given world class trips to La Casa del Camino in Laguna Beach, CA, a stay in Fiji at the "World Boutique Hotel Awards" winner, Raiwasa Private Resort, and a 5-night stay at the premiere luxury Turks and Caicos resort by Sailrock Resort. There were plenty of other unique items such as artistic floral designs by SIMS Blooms, SKEECH GAMES table game which rivals air hockey, saline nasal irrigation system by Spa Sciences Health Nasal Fresh MD, Aroma360 diffusers & boutique fragrances, ghostwriting services and the opportunity to publish their own book, by Action Takers Publishing, dialect coaching by Speech Fox, high-end fashion from emerging fashion designer, Shari Henry, and the Los Angeles Chargers offered guests a full VIP game day on field experience at SoFi Stadium with an all-inclusive suite.

Philanthropy is important to

GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly and each lounge they partner with a variety of charities to help raise awareness, create celebrity partnerships, and give back to the community. This year was no exception with the inclusion of (RED), which was founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS and has generated over $760 million for the global fund, helping more than 290 million people world-wide, Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) a non-profit volunteer crises response team that works with first responders and hospital personnel, and The Collective Identity Mentoring founded by Nicole Lynn, is a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to empowering young Black women by enhancing their self-esteem, leadership skills, and academic achievements. These organizations all had the opportunity to educated all the celebrities and press in attendance about the good work they are doing to help others.

