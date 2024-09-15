Yemeni Houthis Launch First-Ever Missile Strike On Israel, Netanyahu Vows Retaliation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Yemeni Houthis have announced that they launched a new supersonic ballistic missile, targeting deep inside Israel.

In response to the attack, Israeli Prime stated that the Iran-backed Houthis will“pay a heavy price” for the assault.

Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Houthi military, claimed that their new ballistic missile travelled 2,040 kilometres in just 11 and a half minutes.

Initially, the Israeli military reported that the missile landed in an open area. However, they later said that the missile might have disintegrated in the air, with its debris landing on farms and near a train station.

Air raid sirens were sounded moments before the missile hit, around 6:35 AM, in Tel Aviv and across central Israel.

During a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu reiterated that the Houthis should be aware that attacking Israel will come with“a heavy price.”

No casualties were reported from this recent Houthi missile attack. However, in a drone attack carried out by the group in July on Tel Aviv, one person was killed, and four were injured.

In retaliation for the latest missile strike, Israel bombed the port of Hodeidah, resulting in six deaths and 80 injuries.

The escalating tensions between Israel and the Houthis signal a growing complexity in the regional conflict, with missile and drone attacks becoming a new focal point of military confrontations.

The international community may need to step up diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalations, as the ongoing hostilities risk a broader regional destabilization with significant humanitarian consequences.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram