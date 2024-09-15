ISL 2024-25: Luka Majcen’S Cameo Guides Punjab FC To A 2-1 Victory Away At Kerala Blasters

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Sep 15 (IANS) Filip Mrzljak's 95th-minute goal ensured Punjab FC (PFC) stunned Kerala Blasters again at Kochi as the Shers walked away with a 2-1 victory and started the 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a brilliant win at the Jawaharlal Nehru here on Sunday.

Slovenian striker Luka Majcen continued his goal-scoring prowess, converting a penalty in the 86th minute to give the away side the lead. New Kerala signing Jesus Jimenez levelled the scores, two minutes into injury time but it was Filip Mrzljak who found the winner deep into injury time.

Punjab FC were the more lively team in the first half but the match was mostly played in the centre of the field as both teams struggled to control the possession of the ball for long periods. Nihal Sudeesh, playing against his parent club was lively through the left wing, but his final passes could not find any PFC players inside the box.

At the other end, the home side was unable to create any clear-cut chances as the Punjab defence won the ball high up the pitch to deny any attacks. Suresh Meitei and Ivan Novoselec were also sturdy in the middle of the defence, being present at the right place at the right time to thwart Noah, Rahul K.P and Peprah.

The game came to life in the final stages as all three goals were scored in the final ten minutes. Leon Augustine was pulled down by Mohammed Saheef inside the box and the resultant penalty was calmly converted by substitute Luka Majcen.

As the match moved into injury time, Pritam Kotal whipped in a cross from the right wing to find substitute Jesus Jimenez who planted a strong header past Ravi Kumar.

Punjab FC delivered a bolt from the blue in the final minute of injury time as Filip Mrzljak found the winner stunning the home fans. Luka Majcen delicately diverted a looping ball into the path of the rushing Filip and the Croatian finished brilliantly past the defender and the rushing goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, to ensure that The Shers came away with the victory for the second time in a row in Kochi. Nihal Sudeesh was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant display down the wings.