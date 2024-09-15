Sharjah Chamber showcases Emirati designers’ innovative creations at 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 14, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, participated in the 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from September 9 to 13.

This participation underscores SCCI’s commitment to promoting youth-led ventures and supporting young Emirati talents in the gold and jewelry design industry, offering them opportunities to showcase their products and artistic exhibits in significant events where they are put on track to reach key global markets.

Headed by Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, the Chamber’s delegation comprised a selection of Emirati women designers, who showcased their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewelry at the fair.

Their designs have been well-received by both attendees and industry experts, highlighting the high level of excellence of Emirati designers and the UAE's growing influence and distinguished presence in the global jewelry design market.

The Emirati women designers also took part in several specialized seminars and craft workshops held during the Bangkok Fair. Led by renowned international experts and designers in the field of gold and jewelry design and manufacturing, these sessions provided valuable insights into industry trends and techniques, further enhancing the skills and expertise of the participants.

During the event, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi stressed the strategic value of participating in such international exhibitions, which serve to reinforce the UAE’s position as a premier hub for jewelry design and manufacturing.

She highlighted the creative contributions of the Emirati designers at the Bangkok Fair, as they showcased innovative pieces inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage. This not only underscores the craftsmanship of Emirati artisans but also allows them to engage with contemporary global trends and interact with key industry experts and designers, thereby enhancing their capabilities while opening new horizons in international markets.

Al Suwaidi further noted that the Sharjah Chamber’s distinguished participation in Bangkok Gems aligns with its commitment to supporting and promoting Emirati talents in the handicraft and jewelry design sectors, providing them with platforms to showcase their work at top-tier international trade shows.

This initiative not only supports their integration into the global jewelry industry but also plays a pivotal role in driving national economic growth. By facilitating their access to such crucial platforms, Emirati designers can engage with global industry experts, gain insights into best practices, and enhance their skills.







MENAFN15092024006976014991ID1108675461