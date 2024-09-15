Amir Receives Verbal Message From President Of Djibouti
Date
9/15/2024 8:02:49 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a verbal message from His Excellency Ismail Omar Guelleh President of the Republic of Djibouti, related to bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common interest.
The message was conveyed by His Excellency Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, during His Highness the Amir's reception of him in his office at the Amiri Diwan.
MENAFN15092024000063011010ID1108675374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.