Amir Receives Verbal Message From President Of Djibouti

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a verbal message from His Excellency Ismail Omar Guelleh President of the Republic of Djibouti, related to bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common interest.

The message was conveyed by His Excellency Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime of the Republic of Djibouti, during His Highness the Amir's reception of him in his office at the Amiri Diwan.