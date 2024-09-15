Russian Troops Fire Eight Times At Border Area Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, Russians fired eight times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Nine explosions were recorded. The Mykolaivka, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Bereza, Shalyhyne, Boromlia communities came under shelling,” the report says.

In particular, the enemy fired on the Khotin, Bilopillia, Bereza and Mykolaivka communities with guided aerial bombs. The Boromlia community was attacked by Shahed UAVs. Three of the UAVs were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense forces.

Russian attack on's Dniprovskyi district leaves two wounded

The Shalyhyne community was attacked with an FPV drone. The Yunakivka community was struck by an enemy guided aerial bomb and a Lancet UAV.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, September 14, Russian troops fired 76 times at the border communities of the Sumy region, with a total of 209 explosions recorded.