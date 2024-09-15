Rajkummar, Triptii Dimri Can’T Stop Laughing After Watching Their Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao has shared a hilarious with her 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' co-star Triptii Dimri on Sunday.

Taking to his photo-sharing platform, the 'Trapped' actor, who has eight million followers on Instagram, shared a video in which Rajkummar and Triptii were hilariously laughing like there's no tomorrow.

Rajkummar's captioned the video post that read,“Kuch nahi yaar #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo dekhi hamne. Usi ke scenes ke bare mein soch rahe hain aur Hansi ruk nahi rahi hai. Aap bhi dekhna. Releasing in theatres on 11th October”. (Not much friend, we have seen #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo. I am thinking about those scenes and can't stop laughing. You also see).

In the video, Rajkummar was seen in a red jacket with black pants while Triptii was looking mesmerizing in a gorgeous blue gown under the black coat.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' helmed by 'Dream Girl' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa under T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on 11 October 2024.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii, the comedy-drama also features Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar while Hitesh Sonik who is best known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise has handled the background scores.

Rajkummar was recently seen in the 2024 horror-comedy 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank' opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film, helmed by Amar Kaushik' also featured, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Atul Srivastava, Mushtaq Khan, Sunita Rajwar, Anya Singh and Arvind Bilgaiyan in crucial roles.

The 2024 blockbuster also had a special cameo appearance of Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan which has also left numerous questions for the upcoming horror franchise as well.

Triptii Dimri, who rose to enormous fame with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was last seen in Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk starrer 'Bad Newz' helmed by 'Bandish Bandits' fame director Anand Tiwari.

The comedy-drama is currently streaming on Prime Video.

–IANS

ays/