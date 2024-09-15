CM Arvind Kejriwal Slammed On Social Media After Announcing Resignation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In a twist of events, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, announced to give up his office and resign within two days. The move has garnered reactions setting social ablaze.

Sharing his public address on X and under the caption that translates as:“Their conspiracies could not break our rock-like courage, we are among you again. We will continue to fight for the country like this, we just need the support of all of you,” several followers expressed their thoughts.

“Corruption king ab logo ko kaise karna hai sikhayega, waah (Corruption king will now teach people how to do corruption),” wrote one user.

“Delhi ko barbad kar diya (Ruined Delhi),” added another in the same vein.

One social media user went ahead with his elaborate expression:“The people of Delhi were waiting for this day when they would get relief from the misrule of Kejriwal. Kejriwal should have resigned the day he was jailed. Even now he is harming the people of Delhi by asking for two more days.”

“Just like Aam Aadmi Party's campaign 'Jail ka jawaab vote se' (answer to jail by vote) failed, this move of Kejriwal will also fail,” the user added.

However, some remained less caustic as one commented:“Kejriwal 3.0 begins future PM.”

On the other hand, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared his thoughts on the matter with the press:“This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party.”