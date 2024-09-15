Ready For 'Agnipariksha', Says Kejriwal While Announcing Resignation As Delhi CM (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced to resign as Delhi Chief in the next two days, saying he was ready for the "agnipariksha".

Addressing a gathering at party headquarters, Kejriwal said he will not sit in the Chief Minister's chair till the people again elect him.

"I will reach out to people. If people think that I am honest, they will vote for me in the Delhi Assembly polls," he said.

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government, Kejriwal said: It is their formula to topple the state where they could not win by registering false cases against the Chief Ministers. They have filed cases against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee."

"Running a government from jail is possible if we all work together. It's not about our greed for power or the importance of the CM's position to us. What matters is our Constitution, our country, and preserving democracy," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that he did not resign while going to prison in connection with the excise policy case as he wanted to "save the democracy".

On the Supreme Court granting him conditional bail, Kejriwal said that he respects the Apex Court's decisions.

He also appealed to the Election Commission to hold early polls in Delhi in November, alongside Maharashtra.

Highlighting his government's achievement, he claimed that the educational infrastructure of Delhi's schools has improved.

"We have given 18 lakh underprivileged children a brighter future by offering them access to an improved education system. We achieved this because we are honest," Kejriwal asserted.

Claiming that the AAP government has changed the face of government hospitals in the national capital, he said, "We improved government hospitals in Delhi, opened new government hospitals, and launched mohalla clinics offering free medicines and services."

He said even after introducing free bus rides for women and other welfare measures, the Delhi government has a revenue surplus as it is honest.

Delhi now enjoys 24-hour electricity, a stark contrast to the frequent power cuts citizens faced before his government came to power, said the AAP Chief.

"We made all this progress because of our honesty," Kejriwal said, urging the people to only vote for him in the upcoming elections if they believe he was honest.

Claiming that he has no greed for position and wealth, he said: "I had left my job as Income Tax Commissioner and lived in slums as I had a passion to serve the country."