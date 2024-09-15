Leading Fertility Chain Indira IVF Marks 150th Center, Brings Hope to Tier 2 and 3 Cities

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 12, 2024: Indira IVF, the leading provider of infertility treatment in India, has reached a notable achievement by opening its 150th clinic. This expansion solidifies Indira IVF's position as the country's largest network of IVF hospitals, with a significant number of its facilities now situated in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The expansion of Indira IVF coincides with a pivotal moment in India's changing fertility sector. The field is being reshaped by demographic changes and increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies. An Ernst and Young report indicates that approximately 27.5 million couples actively trying to conceive are facing infertility issues. However, with only about 250,000 IVF cycles performed annually, there remains a significant disparity in both access and awareness. Indira IVF's targeted growth strategy is designed to directly tackle these issues.

Dr. Ajay Murdia, Chairman of Indira IVF Group, reflecting on Indira IVF's journey and vision, said, "Every dream of parenthood deserves a chance. Our mission has always been to make advanced fertility treatments accessible to all, transforming infertility treatment from a privilege to a right. As we celebrate our 150th centre and over 150,000 successful IVF pregnancies, we're witnessing the realization of our vision to address the urban-rural divide in fertility care. We're exploring innovative models to further reduce costs and increase reach. Our goal is to create a healthcare ecosystem where every individual, regardless of their background, must have the opportunity to experience the joy of parenthood. This expansion is more than just growth; it's about transforming lives and building families across India."

The expansion of Indira IVF is particularly timely given India's declining fertility rates. According to a recent Lancet report, India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) stood at 1.91 as of 2021, falling below the replacement level of 2.1 needed to maintain population stability. This trend underscores the urgent need for accessible and effective fertility treatments, particularly in underserved areas.

Elaborating on the challenges and opportunities in smaller urban centres, Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Director and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, stated, "Our expansion into tier 2 and tier 3 cities addresses the unique fertility challenges in these areas. By establishing centres here, we're not only offering state-of-the-art medical services but also initiating crucial dialogues about reproductive health. Our goal is to raise awareness, break stigmas, and provide hope to couples who may have felt their dreams of parenthood were out of reach. Through our outreach programs and educational initiatives, we're empowering individuals with knowledge to take informed decisions about their fertility journey."

Looking to the future, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder of Indira IVF, outlined the organisation's ambitious expansion plans, saying, "Indira IVF has successfully expanded its network of centres to cover a majority of districts and cities in India, ensuring advanced fertility treatments are no longer limited to only Tier 1 cities. Recognizing similar unmet needs in neighbouring countries, we responded to strong demand in Nepal by extending our services to Kathmandu, while also beginning our expansion in Bangladesh with our first centre in Dhaka. We will continue to expand further, guided by thorough assessments of local healthcare needs, patient demand, and the specific requirements of each region to ensure our services are both accessible and impactful. Our mission is to enhance access to high-quality fertility care by strategically locating our centres closer to patients, reducing travel burdens and improving their experience."

As Indira IVF continues its growth trajectory, the organisation remains steadfast in its core mission of making infertility treatment accessible, affordable, and stigma-free for all who need it. Through a combination of strategic expansion, technological innovation, and community engagement, Indira IVF is actively shaping the future of reproductive healthcare in India and beyond. By helping more couples realize their dreams of parenthood, Indira IVF is not just growing as an organisation, but is playing a crucial role in addressing India's evolving demographic challenges.





