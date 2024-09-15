Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Court Remands RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop To CBI Custody Till September 17
Date
9/15/2024 7:00:08 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Kolkata court has ordered CBI custody (PC) till September 17 for Tala Police Station incharge Abhijit Mondal and RG Kar former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh in connection with RG Kar rape and murder case.
