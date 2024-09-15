عربي


Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov To Attend 4Th Meeting Of Energy Ministers Of OTS

9/15/2024 8:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 16, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov will participate in the 4th meeting of energy ministers from member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting will focus on discussions regarding mutual cooperation in the energy sector among TSO member and observer countries, as well as the "OTS Energy Cooperation Program (2023-2027)."

During the visit, Minister Shahbazov is also expected to hold bilateral meetings.

AzerNews

