Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov To Attend 4Th Meeting Of Energy Ministers Of OTS
9/15/2024 8:10:00 AM
On September 16, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov
will participate in the 4th meeting of energy ministers from member
and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to
be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, Azernews
reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting will focus on
discussions regarding mutual cooperation in the energy sector among
TSO member and observer countries, as well as the "OTS Energy
Cooperation Program (2023-2027)."
During the visit, Minister Shahbazov is also expected to hold
bilateral meetings.
