Ukraine's FM Explains Why West Should Not Be Afraid Of Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats do not work, so Western allies of Ukraine should not fall for them.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha recalled that in the spring of 2022, warned of "unseen consequences" if the West provided Ukraine with weapons for defense.

"Weapons were provided. Putin did nothing. The same rhetoric has repeated many times over the past years," Sybiha wrote.

Increased military aid, weapons production: Sybiha talks to Stoltenberg

He also noted that Putin threatened of consequences for NATO enlargement, but did nothing when Finland and Sweden joined the Alliance. Despite numerous threats, he took no action when Ukraine received F-16s, Sybiha said.

"When confronted with strength, Putin backs off and finds ways to explain it to his people," Sybiha said.

He stressed that Putin uses threats to weaken support for Ukraine. Instead, allies should boost it.

"Lift restrictions. Bolster Ukraine's long-range strength, air shield, economic and energy resilience. Fear and inaction only lead to deaths and crises. To restore peace, we need bravery, not fear," Sybiha wrote.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

