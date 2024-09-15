World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijani Teams To Face India And Ukraine
Date
9/15/2024 8:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's men's and women's teams will compete in the 5th
round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, held in Budapest, Hungary,
today, Azernews reports.
The men's team will face India, while the women's team will go
up against Ukraine.
The men's team has previously defeated Montenegro (3:1), Jordan
(3.5:0.5), Finland (3.5:0.5), and Moldova (3:1). The women's team
has triumphed over Slovenia (3:1), Nicaragua (4:0), and Australia
(3:1), and drawn 2:2 with Argentina.
The men's team, captained by Teymur Rajabov, includes Shakhriyar
Mamedyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nicat Abbasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and
Mahammad Muradli.
The women's team, led by captain Mikhail Shereshevsky, consists
of Gunay Mammadzade, Gowhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balacayeva, Ulviye
Fateliyeva, and Gulnar Mammadova.
MENAFN15092024000195011045ID1108675382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.