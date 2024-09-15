عربي


World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijani Teams To Face India And Ukraine

9/15/2024 8:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's men's and women's teams will compete in the 5th round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, held in Budapest, Hungary, today, Azernews reports.

The men's team will face India, while the women's team will go up against Ukraine.

The men's team has previously defeated Montenegro (3:1), Jordan (3.5:0.5), Finland (3.5:0.5), and Moldova (3:1). The women's team has triumphed over Slovenia (3:1), Nicaragua (4:0), and Australia (3:1), and drawn 2:2 with Argentina.

The men's team, captained by Teymur Rajabov, includes Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nicat Abbasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Mahammad Muradli.

The women's team, led by captain Mikhail Shereshevsky, consists of Gunay Mammadzade, Gowhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balacayeva, Ulviye Fateliyeva, and Gulnar Mammadova.

AzerNews

