Ministry Of Education Launches National School Accreditation For Public Schools

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the School Evaluation Department of the Evaluation Affairs Sector, held an introductory meeting to launch the National School Accreditation System for public schools. The public school principals attended the meeting on September 9 and 10, 2024 where they were informed that the system will be implemented for the current academic year 2024-2025.

Nasser Al-Yafei, Director of the School Evaluation Department, along with several consultants and experts from the department, presented a presentation on the National School Accreditation System, which has been applied to private and international schools in Qatar since 2011. The system aims to enhance school performance, encourage continuous improvement, and ensure quality education and educational outcomes in Qatar.

Intensive training workshops on "Preparing the Self-Study Report and National Accreditation Standards" will be conducted for the public schools selected in the first phase. Field visits to these schools will be conducted in the second semester of the 2025-2026 academic year.

Obtaining accreditation will provide schools with official recognition of quality, creating competition among other schools to achieve national accreditation.