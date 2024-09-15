Deep Depression Over West Bengal, IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the deep depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward and is expected to "weaken gradually into a depression during subsequent 48 hours."

"Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward near latitude 22.6 N and longitude 87.8 E, about 60 km west of Kolkata (West Bengal), 110 km southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 170 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 270 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand). To move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh...," the IMD said in a post on X.

The low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bangladesh coast concentrated into a Depression on September 13.

Heavy rainfall alert

Sharing the update, the IMD also issued a warning for "very heavy to heavy rainfall" at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata and "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday, September 15.

The IMD issued a red alert in Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Bankura districts in West Bengal. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hoogly and South 24 Parganas among few other districts.

Parts of Odisha may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday. Meanwhile, in Odisha, a red alert has been issued in Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj and Baleshwar.

The IMD has also issued an alert of "very heavy to heavy rainfall" at isolated places of Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

According to the IMD, the deep depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to move slowly and maintain its intensity of deep depression till Sunday evening while it will gradually weaken into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.