DELTA Coatings Appoints Industry Expert to Drive Vietnam and Southeast Asia Growth

(MENAFN- IHC) Dubai-based DELTA Coatings International, a leading of high performance, polyurea-based coatings and waterproofing solutions, has announced its strategic expansion into Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asia region this year as part of its five-year growth strategy. To lead this initiative, the company has appointed expert, Tien Mai, as regional director for Southeast Asia, who will be based in Vietnam and brings over 15 years’ experience in the high-performance coatings and waterproofing sector.



Tien Mai will be responsible for developing DELTA Coatings’ business across the region, supporting new and existing clients as well as applicators with product and technical assistance, including spray applicator training and support.



This expansion comes at a time of rapid growth for the Vietnam construction market, which is estimated at US$69.2 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $102.2 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%, according to a recent research report.



With Vietnam’s transformation into a key growth hub, the country’s economic reforms have propelled it to become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with a rising population set to boost further expansion.



Commenting on the appointment, Paul Symons, Sales Director of DELTA Coatings, said: “With increased awareness and growing demand for our polyurea-based coating and waterproofing products globally, we are thrilled to have Tien join our growing international team as we expand into this vibrant region. His extensive local knowledge and experience in high-performance coatings and waterproofing will be invaluable as we position ourselves to meet the demands of Vietnam’s booming construction market.



“The growth opportunities in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia are immense, and we’re confident Tien’s leadership will help us capitalize on this dynamic market, while providing world-class products and expert technical support to our valued clients.”



The expansion underscores DELTA Coatings’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge polyurea-based products and top-tier customer service to support the region’s rapid development.



DELTA Coatings manufactures a range of world-class liquid applied coating solutions backed by multi-year warranties for a range of global clients. The award-winning organization specializes in delivering superior waterproofing and protective coating solutions for lagoons and water parks, residential and commercial projects, and large-scale desalination, water reservoir and wastewater treatment plants. DELTA also manufactures and supplies customized solutions for corrosion, abrasion, and impact protection under its DELTAShield brand.





