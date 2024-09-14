King, In Call, Congratulates Algerian President On Re-Election

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, in a phone call on Wednesday, congratulated Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election.

His Majesty stressed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and keenness to expand them further, according to a Royal Court statement.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, in service of Arab causes, the statement said.