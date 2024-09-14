Elon Musk's X Deemed Too Small For EU Crackdown On Big Tech's Power
Date
9/14/2024 3:10:01 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter,
is expected to avoid being subjected to the European Union's
landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), Azernews
reports citing Bloomberg.
EU regulators are nearing the end of their investigation into X
and are likely to conclude that the platform does not meet the
criteria to fall under the DMA, sources familiar with the matter
told Bloomberg. The decision is based on the platform's current
market impact and revenue levels, which do not meet the thresholds
set by the DMA.
The Digital Markets Act imposes stringent rules on major tech
firms, including Alphabet Inc.'s Google Search, Apple Inc.'s
Safari, Amazon Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook. These
rules are designed to prevent anti-competitive practices and
include significant penalties for violations, up to 10% of global
revenue, or 20% for repeated breaches.
The DMA targets companies with annual EU sales of at least 7.5
billion euros ($8.3 billion) or a market capitalization of 75
billion euros or more. Additionally, it applies to platform
services with over 45 million monthly active end-users and more
than 10,000 yearly active business users in the EU.
The European Commission is expected to release its findings on
X's regulatory status in October.
MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.