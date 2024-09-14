French FM Condemns Attack On Convoy Of International Committee Of Red Cross In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France has condemned the attack on the International Committee of the Red Cross convoy that took place on September 12 in Donetsk region and killed three Ukrainian ICRC employees.

This is stated in a statement by the French of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

“France condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross ,” the statement said.

The French Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the and emphasized the observance of humanitarian law.

“Respect for international humanitarian law is mandatory. The Geneva Conventions, the 75th anniversary of which is celebrated this year, require parties to a conflict to take all precautions to ensure the protection of people engaged in humanitarian activities in all circumstances,” the statement said.

Thus, the French Foreign Ministry does not mention that the shelling was carried out by the Russian army.

Redworkers killed in Viroliubivka, Donetsk region, by Russian shelling

Earlier, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric condemned the shelling of a humanitarian aid distribution site in Donetsk Oblast, without mentioning Russia.

At the same time, this fact was noted by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

On the morning of September 12, the Russian army shelled Viroliubivka, Donetsk region, killing three ICRC staff members and injuring two others.

Photo: OPG