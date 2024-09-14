Umerov Discusses Ways To Counter Russian Threat With Allies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov has discussed the acceleration and increase of military assistance and other ways to counter the Russian threat with representatives of allied countries.

In a post on his page, Umerov wrote that he had attended the European Defense Roundtable organized by the Munich Security Conference.

At the meeting, he stressed that Ukraine is fighting for the security of the entire European continent and that Ukraine's needs remain unchanged. First of all, it is accelerating and increasing the volume of military assistance, including equipment, shells, long-range ammunition, mines and demining equipment, EW systems, and spare parts.

“It is of the utmost importance that we reinforce our air defense capabilities to safeguard critical infrastructure from Russia's terrorist attacks. In addition to enhancing our air defense capabilities, it is essential to ensure a reliable supply of ammunition for these systems,” the minister said.

He noted that in August Ukraine used F-16 aircraft for the first time to repel a massive air attack.“We look forward to expanding pilot training programs and timely replenishment of guided missiles,” Umerov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to become the next chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov