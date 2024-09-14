Kazakh Ambassador Gildaye Completes Diplomatic Tenure
KABUL (Pajhwok): Kazakhstan Ambassador to Afghanistan Alim Khan Yasin Gildaye has completed his diplomatic assignment, a statement said on Saturday.
It was stated by the outgoing Kazakh envoy during a meeting with the acting Minister of Commerce and industry Nooruddin Aziziz in Kabul, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said in a statement.
Ambassador Gildaye hailed the efforts of Azizi in promoting trade and commerce between Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries.
Azizi hailed Gildaye efforts in promoting trade and commerce between the two countries during his tenure and dubbed him an effective person.
