Bamyan Women Entrepreneurs Seek Market For Their Products

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Women entrepreneurs in central Bamyan province are facing challenges due to the lack of access and inadequate institutional support.

Amina Akbari, who has been selling handicrafts in Bamyan city since last four years, noted that local products could not attract local buyers due to their inability to purchase them.

She believed finding markets for Afghan handicrafts in foreign countries and in other Afghanistan provinces could improve the situation.

“Local products do not attract local residents ... until the market for our handicrafts is sought abroad and in other provinces of Afghanistan, there will be no change or improvement in the situation,” the entrepreneur said.

Salma Ahmadi, head of the Zahak Handicrafts Association, highlighted a significant decline in sales, attributing it to decreased tourism following the closure of Band Amir to families and women.

“This drop has reduced monthly income from 25,000–35,000 afghanis to 10,000–15,000 afghanis and has led to higher unemployment among women involved in crafts such as pond embroidery, Hazaragi clothes, felt products, and more.”

Ahmadi urged Bamyan's local administration and relevant institutions to explore markets and sales opportunities outside the province.

Economic expert Akbar Faizi emphasized that Bamyan's lack of industrial infrastructure meant tourism was crucial for economic growth.

He called for enhanced tourism services, improved infrastructure, and organizing exhibitions to boost the market for Bamyan's handicrafts.

Maulvi Noorzai Aminzadah, head of Bamyan's industry and commerce department, said that over 20 handicraft associations and numerous individual women were engaged in this sector.

The Department of Industry and Commerce supports these efforts by offering licenses, organizing exhibitions, and facilitating financial assistance to bolster the industry.

