Iran Denounces Western Countries For Imposing New Sanctions On Tehran

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 15 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has denounced certain Western countries over fresh sanctions imposed on Tehran, which was accused of selling ballistic missiles to Russia.

The Iranian Foreign Minister made the remarks in an interview with Iran's IRIB news agency, which was published on Saturday, while reacting to the sanctions imposed by the US, France, Britain, and Germany on Iran.

"The Western states should know, and it is surprising that they still do not know, that sanctions are a failed tool and they will not be able to impose their intentions on Iran, whether with regard to the nuclear issue or other ones, through sanctions," Araghchi said.

He stressed that Iran would "continue its path with strength," adding that although the country had always been open to dialogue and had never abandoned "constructive" talks on achieving a common understanding about different issues, such a diplomatic process should be based on mutual respect, not threats or pressure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that any claim about Iran's sales of ballistic missiles to Russia is "basically false," while referring to the Western sanctions as "a path that not only fails to help resolve problems, but also is part of the problem and will be responded by Iran".

Iran has condemned allegations by Western countries that it has supplied short-range missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine and pledged to respond to new sanctions imposed by a trio of European states.

Tehran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Araghchi said last Wednesday that Iran had not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia and that the US and its allies were acting on "faulty intelligence".

Last Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called the sanctions announced by Britain, France and Germany“economic terrorism” against the people of Iran and pledged that the three European countries would face“appropriate and proportionate action”.

France, Germany and Britain announced the sanctions earlier last Wednesday after the US formally accused Iran of supplying the weapons to Moscow.

The measures revoke bilateral deals for providing air services to Iran and impose sanctions on flag carrier Iran Air that will restrict its ability to fly to Europe.

"In addition, we will pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran's ballistic missile programme and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia," the three European states said.

The Iranian spokesman's statement did not mention similar sanctions that were announced by the US.

"Any claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely baseless and false," Kanaani said.