Kuwait Handball Team Wins Bronze In Asian Championship Beating Saudis
Date
9/14/2024 3:05:32 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AMMAN, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Junior Handball Team came in third place in the 10th Asian Championship held in the Jordanian capital Amman and qualified for the Junior World Cup in Slovenia 2026 after competing with the Saudi team on Saturday (30-26).
After the match, captain Hussein Mandani told KUNA that the youth team competed strongly and secured qualification for the Junior Handball World Cup, due in Slovenia in 2025.
The Japanese team achieved first place, defeating South Korea (26-24) in the final match, which was led by the two Kuwaiti international referees, Dalal Al-Naseem and Maali Al-Enezi.
Saudi team was in fourth place, Bahrain came fifth, Iran was sixth, and the Jordanian team was in seventh place.
The Kuwaiti player Youssef Madouh was chosen as the best player in the match with the Saudis. (end)
