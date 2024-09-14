QRCS Inaugurates First Aid Training Courses In Collaboration With QSL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with Qatar Stars League (QSL), the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) began a series of training courses marking World First Aid Day, celebrated annually on September 14.

Held under the slogan "Get ready, Stand by, Give First Aid." three training courses on common first aid for sports were held Saturday, targeting a number of international Qatari referees, as well as several QRCS employees and volunteers, with 15 trainees from each target group.

Head of training at QRCS's Training and Development Center Khalid Mohammed Al Meresy stressed the importance of these courses, particularly in enhancing the capabilities of international Qatari referees, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to save lives in relation to common sports injuries.

He added that this initiative aims to create a safe and informed sporting community that possesses a firm understanding of first aid fundamentals.

Al Meresy praised the collaboration with Qatar Stars League, noting that the program will be held in various sporting associations and clubs and will last for a week.

He added that various seminars and activities will target school students, with training courses wrapping up with an awareness-raising exhibition for parents, families, children, visitors, and sports enthusiasts.

Al Meresy said that QRCS marks this day due to its role in raising social awareness of the importance of first aid, calling on community members to partake in these activities.