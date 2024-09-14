Senior UN Official Urges International Support For Refugees In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Sep 14 (IANS) A senior UN refugee official on Saturday called for increased international support for Lebanon and the refugees it hosts, urging action to address the protracted Syrian refugee crisis.

Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), expressed concern over the impact of Lebanon's economic crisis on vulnerable populations during a two-day visit to the country.

"I am saddened to see the impact of Lebanon's socio-economic crisis on the most vulnerable," Menikdiwela said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

She noted that ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon have displaced thousands and caused "tragic loss of life," further straining the situation.

Lebanon, with a population of around 5 million, hosts an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees, according to government figures, representing the highest per capita concentration of refugees globally.

During her visit, Menikdiwela met with Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Beirut who described dire living conditions and safety concerns.

The UN official called for "urgent support and commitment from the international community" to address growing needs and ensure protection for refugees and host communities alike.

Menikdiwela also emphasised the need for political support to tackle the root causes of displacement, including improving conditions inside Syria to address obstacles to refugee return.

The ongoing conflict in Syria, now in its 13th year, has displaced millions internally and externally, with neighboring countries bearing much of the refugee burden.