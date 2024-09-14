Armenian Provocation Prevented At International Film Festival In Morocco
Date
9/14/2024 9:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An Armenian provocation was thwarted at the Issni Nurgh
International Amazigh film Festival, held in Agadir, Morocco from
September 11-15, 2024, Azernews reports via the
information provided by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Morocco to
Trend.
According to embassy, the 11-minute film "All I Need" by Katia
Spivakova Saakiants, scheduled to be screened on September 13, was
canceled. The film's subject matter was related to events in
Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories, portraying Garabakh as
"Artsakh," a part of Armenia, and referencing the so-called
"Armenian genocide."
Azerbaijan's embassy coordinated with Moroccan authorities and
festival organizers to cancel the screening, successfully
preventing the spread of Armenian propaganda aimed at misleading
the Moroccan audience.
MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.