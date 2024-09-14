Serbia And Azerbaijan Set To Sign Agreement For Additional Gas Supply
9/14/2024 8:08:24 AM
Serbia and Azerbaijan are preparing to formalize an agreement
for the supply of additional gas volumes, according to the Serbian
Ministry of mining and Energy, Azernews reports
via Trend.
During a visit to Novi Sad on September 13, Serbian Minister of
Mining and Energy, Dubravka Djedovic, announced the upcoming
agreement, highlighting Serbia's energy strategy. The minister
emphasized the importance of securing additional gas supplies from
Azerbaijan in 2024, based on the country's needs.
Djedovic also noted that Serbia's energy security is being
strengthened with 750 million cubic meters of gas to be stored at
Banatski Dvor underground facilities by November, alongside 163
million cubic meters in Hungary.
By 2026, Serbia aims to increase its gas storage capacity at
Banatski Dvor to 1.5 billion cubic meters, significantly enhancing
long-term energy stability.
Serbia began receiving Azerbaijani gas earlier this year, having
purchased over 23 million cubic meters to date. A contract was
signed on November 15, 2023, between Srbijagas and SOCAR for the
supply of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas annually from 2024
to 2026, with the option of increasing this amount after 2027. The
gas is transported via Bulgaria.
