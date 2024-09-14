Invaders Kill Three Civilians, Injure Four More In Donetsk Region In Past Day
Date
9/14/2024 7:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were killed and four more were wounded in Russian strikes on the Donetsk region over the past day.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“On September 13, Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Bilytske, Bohoiavlenka and Kostiantynivka. Four more people were injured,” Filashkin wrote.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,759 people have been killed and 6,035 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on September 12, the Russian military fired 2,516 times at the Donetsk region, damaging 42 civilian objects.
