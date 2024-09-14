Israeli Occupation Airstrike Injures 10 People In S. Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- At least 10 people were in an air raid launched by Israeli aircraft on an inhabited building in south Lebanon early Saturday, according to local reports.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals in Nabatieh City in south Lebanon for necessary medical in the aftermath of the overnight airstrike, reported Lebanon's official news agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation reconnaissance drones conducted intensive low-altitude flights over the city of Tyre and its surrounding regions, the agency said. (end)

