Over Last Day, 900 People, Including 217 Children, Were Evacuated From Front Line In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last day, 900 people, including 217 children, were evacuated from the front line in Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

“In just one day, Russians fired 23 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 900 people were evacuated from the front line, including 217 children,” Filashkin wrote.

It is noted that a person died in Bohoyavlenka, Volnovakha district.

As for the situation in Pokrovsk district, a person was wounded in Kurakhove, two high-rise buildings and two educational institutions were damaged in Hirnyk, and two houses were damaged in Horishne. An enterprise was damaged in the Hrodivka community. In Bilytske of the Dobropolye community, one person was killed and two injured, three houses and two businesses were damaged. In Pokrovsk community, one person died and a house was damaged.

Russians fire on SESteam, two rescuers wounded

In Kramatorsk district, two people were wounded in Poltava, 12 objects were damaged, and four objects were damaged in Nova Poltava and 3 in Kleban-Byk. In Kostyantynivka, a person was killed, two high-rise buildings, three non-residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In Toretsk community of Bakhmut district, two people were injured and a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 8 private houses, a multi-storey building and two industrial buildings were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed and four were wounded in the shelling of Donetsk region by Russian troops yesterday.