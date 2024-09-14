Equipment And Shelters Damaged In Sumy Region As Result Of Shelling Of Power Facility, One Person Killed And One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, Russian shelling of a power damaged equipment and shelters, killing a driver and hospitalizing seven other workers with injuries.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of of Ukraine .

Over the past day, power companies restored power to 22,912 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. In total, 572 settlements remain without power as of this morning due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire.

In Sumy region, the shelling of a power facility damaged equipment and shelters, and several substations lost power. A 54-year-old driver of the company was killed, and seven other employees were injured and hospitalized.

Also, during the repair work, a 49-year-old electrician was fatally electrocuted when he approached electrical equipment at a dangerous distance.

In Zaporizhzhia region, the shelling caused the overhead line to be disconnected and substations to lose power. Consumers did not lose power.

In Chernihiv region, overhead lines were disconnected as a result of shelling, and 413 customers in six settlements lost power.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, customers in 29 settlements of Ternopil region, 26 settlements of Khmelnytsky region, eight settlements of Chernivtsi region, six settlements of Chernihiv region and two settlements of Cherkasy region lost power.

In the central region, an overhead line was disconnected due to technological disruptions, which led to a voltage drop and the use of emergency outage schedules. The power supply has been restored.

In the southern region, a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected for technological reasons. The inspection revealed a wire break and traces of a grassroots fire.

Also, as a result of technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was turned off, and household consumers were cut off from power. The power supply has been restored.

In the northern region, equipment at one of the substations was shut down due to technological disruptions, and household consumers lost power.

In the southeastern region, an overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, which led to a decrease in voltage at the renewable energy facility. Consumers were not cut off from electricity supply

Electricity exports are neither carried out nor planned.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova are forecasted with a maximum capacity of 1,537 MW in some hours.

According to the Ministry of Energy, no power outages are planned for Saturday, September 14. Yesterday, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from Slovakia, Romania and Poland.

Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power grid remains stable, but significant damage caused by massive enemy attacks, including one of the largest attacks on the energy sector on August 26, continues to complicate the operation of the power grid.

In addition, Russian troops continue to shell energy infrastructure facilities on a daily basis.

In total, since October 2022, Russia has struck more than a thousand times at Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities. This year alone, 9 GW of generating capacity was lost as a result of hostile attacks.

A large-scale repair campaign is underway to restore power facilities.

The Ministry of Energy called on Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00, reducing consumption fluctuations that affect the operation of the power system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed cooperation with a delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development led by the bank's Vice President Matteo Patrone to strengthen the resilience of the power system and prepare for winter.