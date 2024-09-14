Journey To Ocampo's Fairytale World: What Does He Promise To Armenians Ahead Of COP29?
9/14/2024 1:06:30 AM
By Farman Aydin. AzerNEWS
Revanchism and irredentism are the ideologies that form the
basis of Armenian society. This ideology always makes Armenianism
monotonous in human society. This is an unchangeable principle for
the existence of Armenians. Because this society spread over
centuries as an ethnic community tried to present itself as either
Caucasian or Middle Eastern peoples by usurping territories.
It is interesting that the former Chief Prosecutor of the
International Criminal Court, Louis Moreno Ocampo, whose name is
known for corruption, has recently expanded his activities in the
promotion of Armenians and crusading for Armenian separatism. He
said that he would use the global reputation of the COP29 event to
be held in Baku to make a claim against Azerbaijan regarding the
release of criminals. Although Ocampo practices law, it turns out
that he has no real understanding of international law. He grossly
violated the integrity of the internationally recognized
territories of Azerbaijan, calling Garabagh artsakh and demanding
the release of leaders of separatist and terrorist groups from
prison. Perhaps this demand could one day become a weapon against
Ocampo himself or make him guilty of acquitting criminals before an
international court - of course, if international law is fair.
Since his arrival in Yerevan, Ocampo is still in the headlines
of the Armenian media. He plays the role of the saviour of the
separatist Armenians, but in front of Baku, his claims are like
playing Russian roulette. Although the stakes are high for Ocampo,
he promised Armenians that the separatist leaders imprisoned in
Baku would be released until the COP29 event.
Therefore, the retired Argentinian lawyer prefers to devote the
rest of his life to the promotion of Armenianism rather than his
own ambitions. Or he injects so much pathos into his speech under
the weight of the bribe that he received, that the influence of his
words could affect the Armenian lobby spread around the world.
After all, the main thing is to be able to say the word, standing
behind the world is the next thing, or it is possible not to stand
at all. Has the Armenian leadership stood behind its promise so far
let alone Ocampo can keep a word bigger than his courage?
Therefore, the main thing for those who come to Yerevan is to
discharge words. Because empty words can feed the hungry stomach of
the separatist remnants obsessed with empty dreams. So, listen to
him, your saviour - believe that Ocampo will save you, build an
'artsakh' for you, and moreover, release your hooligan separatist
leaders in Baku prison. Believe him so that one day you can see in
your dream...
