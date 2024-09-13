(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories, Founders, Latasha McCoy and Lisa Wall

O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories

O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories - Grand Opening Announcement

Bringing Style, Comfort, and Affordability to Healthcare and Hospitality Workers

- Latasha McCoyBRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories launches in Brandon Exchange Mall on September 15, 2024. This marks the first step in the brand's mission to offer stylish, comfortable, and affordable scrubs and accessories to healthcare and hospitality professionals across the region. A highly anticipated launch party is also set for October 19, 2024, where the scrub line will officially debut to the public.Founded by Lisa Wall and Latasha McCoy, two registered nurses with deep personal and professional ties to the healthcare industry, O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories was born out of their desire to bring a higher level of quality, comfort, and inclusivity to scrubs. Inspired by Wall's personal experience with her son, a micro-preemie born weighing just 15 ounces, the founders are passionate about creating a brand that not only supports healthcare workers but also advocates for minority and female entrepreneurs in the industry.“Family is our motivation,” says Lisa Wall.“My son's fight for survival inspired me to create a business that would ensure he is always cared for. I want those who provide care for him, and others in healthcare, to feel both happy and comfortable in their workwear. This brand is our way of giving back to an industry that has given so much to us.”A Unique Offering for Healthcare and Hospitality ProfessionalsO2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories aims to redefine workwear by combining fashion-forward designs with functionality. Their product line is tailored to healthcare and hospitality professionals who seek more than just utility in their scrubs. Offering an array of sizes and styles, the brand ensures that everyone-from the youngest employee in hospitality to seasoned healthcare workers-can find scrubs that meet their needs and showcase their personal style.The company's philosophy is simple:“Class and comfort should be affordable for all shapes and sizes,” states co-founder Latasha McCoy. "Style and flare should never be optional, and that's what we plan to provide-scrubs that combine practicality with elegance." The brand is also committed to sustainability, offering all-natural, safe moisturizers and accessories designed to soothe and comfort throughout a busy workday.Upcoming Events and Opportunities to ConnectThe grand opening of O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories at Brandon Mall will feature exclusive offers and the opportunity to meet the founders, learn more about the brand, and explore the full range of products. Attendees will also have the chance to purchase tickets for the October 19th launch party , where O2's first scrub line will be unveiled. This launch event doubles as a networking opportunity for local businesses in the healthcare and hospitality industries to connect and collaborate."Our goal is to create a community around our brand, where professionals can not only find the products they need but also build relationships that foster success," says McCoy.Empowering Minority and Female EntrepreneursO2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories is more than just a clothing brand; it's a platform for change in an industry that often lacks diverse representation. Wall and McCoy are proud to be part of a growing movement of minority and female entrepreneurs in healthcare. Their journey into entrepreneurship, rooted in their personal experiences as RNs, aims to inspire others, particularly women and minorities, to pursue their dreams.“Healthcare doesn't see enough successful female and minority business owners,” Wall explains.“We're here to change that. We want to show others that anything is possible if you don't give up.”Join the MovementAs O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories prepares to launch, the founders invite the community to come out and show their support. Whether attending the store opening, purchasing a ticket to the scrub line launch party, or simply spreading the word, the community's backing is crucial to the brand's success."We are so excited to bring this vision to life and to share it with the world," says McCoy. "We want to encourage everyone-whether they're a nurse, a hospitality worker, or someone looking to support local, minority-owned businesses-to be a part of our journey."For more information about O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories, the upcoming events, and how to purchase tickets for the October 19th launch party, visit the store at Brandon Mall, or contact the founders at the details provided below.---Contact InformationLisa Wall or Latasha McCoyCo-Founders, O2 and Onyx Scrubs and AccessoriesEmail: ...Phone: 813.325.1027

Lisa Wall or Latasha McCoy

O2 and Onyx Scrubs and Accessories

+1 813.325.1027

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.