(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global menstrual drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.61 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on educating women about

menstrual health

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increase in popularity of drug therapy. However,

increasing popularity of non-drug alternatives poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Adorefem, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Haleon Plc, Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Leeford Healthcare Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Maxwellia Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi SA, SteriMax Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global menstrual drugs market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers-View the snapshot of this report

Menstrual Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3619.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Adorefem, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Haleon Plc, Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Leeford Healthcare Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Maxwellia Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi SA, SteriMax Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Market Driver

The menstrual drugs market has experienced significant growth due to advancements in medical research and technology. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions have invested in creating new drug formulations and treatment methods for menstrual conditions. These innovations offer improved efficacy, safety, and patient convenience, making drug-based interventions increasingly popular. For instance, Pfizer Inc. And Myovant Sciences' Myfembree, a once-daily treatment for endometriosis-related pelvic pain, received US FDA approval in August 2022. This approval introduces a new treatment option for women suffering from endometriosis, addressing the hormonal imbalance causing debilitating pelvic pain. This development is expected to boost the global menstrual drugs market's expansion.



The Menstrual Drugs Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of Primary Dysmenorrhea and Secondary Dysmenorrhea. Treatment types include Medication, Therapy, Surgery, and Diagnosis using tools like Ultrasound, Laparoscopy, and CT scan. Prescription Medications come in various forms such as Oral, Parenteral, Implants, and Over the Counter. Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, and Pharmacies (Hospital, Retail, Online) are key sales channels. Dysmenorrhea affects millions, with heavy patient epidemiology. Pipeline Analysis includes Gene Therapy, Digital Health, and Telemedicine. Side Effects from Combined Oral Contraceptives are a concern. Healthcare Infrastructure focuses on managing Pelvic Pain from Endometriosis and Heavy Menstrual Bleeding. Clinical Trials are in Phase 2. Treatment Duration and Administration methods (Analgesics, Oral, Injectable, Topical) vary. Livia Portable Device is an alternative treatment option.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The menstrual drugs market has experienced challenges due to the rising preference for non-drug alternatives among consumers. These alternatives, which include herbal supplements, dietary changes, exercise, acupuncture, yoga, and mindfulness practices, have gained popularity due to concerns about potential side effects and long-term implications of conventional medications. The ease of access to information about non-drug alternatives through online platforms and social media has influenced consumer choices. Pharmaceutical companies producing menstrual drugs face stiff competition from natural health products and dietary supplements, leading them to reevaluate marketing strategies, product development, and research priorities. Regulatory bodies are scrutinizing the safety and efficacy of non-drug alternatives, increasing consumer awareness about risks and benefits. As a result, some individuals opt for non-drug alternatives, negatively impacting the demand for menstrual drugs and hindering market growth. The Menstrual Drugs Market encompasses various segments, including implants, hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The market caters to the needs of women suffering from conditions like dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, pelvic pain, and heavy menstrual bleeding. The pipeline analysis includes gene therapy, digital health, and telemedicine. Challenges include side effects, healthcare infrastructure, and treatment duration. Combined oral contraceptives, hormonal therapy, and analgesics like ibuprofen and naproxen sodium are common treatments. Medical reimbursement, menstrual hygiene, and menstrual cramps are essential aspects of the market. Alternative treatments like Livia Portable Device and SmartWave Technology are gaining popularity. Prostaglandins and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are administered through oral, injectable, and topical methods. The market includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. Clinical trials are in Phase 2 for new treatments. Menstrual Hygiene Day highlights the importance of addressing menstrual health issues.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This menstrual drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hormonal treatments

1.2 Pain relief medications

1.3 PMS and PMDD medications

1.4 Menstrual regulation drugs 1.5 Endometriosis treatments



2.1 Oral medications

2.2 Injectables 2.3 Topical applications



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hormonal treatments-

The Menstrual Drugs Market refers to the business sector that produces and sells medications used to manage menstrual cycles. These drugs include oral contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy, and menstrual pain relievers. The market size is significant due to the large global population of menstruating women. Companies in this industry focus on research and development to provide effective and safe solutions for menstrual health management. Competition is strong, with major players investing in marketing and distribution strategies to reach consumers. Market growth is driven by increasing awareness and acceptance of menstrual health products, as well as advancements in technology and research.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Menstrual cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, can cause significant pelvic pain and discomfort during menstruation. Primary dysmenorrhea is the most common form, occurring in the absence of underlying conditions, while secondary dysmenorrhea is caused by conditions such as endometriosis or pelvic inflammatory disease. Treatment options for menstrual cramps include various types of medication, therapy, and surgery. Medications for menstrual cramps include prostaglandins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and naproxen sodium, and hormonal therapy. These can be administered orally, injectable, or topically. Ultrasound, laparoscopy, and CT scan may be used for diagnosis, while clinical trials are ongoing in Phase 2 for new treatment options. Treatment duration varies depending on the individual and the severity of symptoms. Analgesics are commonly used to manage pain, and over-the-counter medicines are often the first line of treatment for menstrual cramps. Heavy menstrual bleeding may also require specific treatment. It is important to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Market Research Overview

Menstrual drugs market refers to the segment of pharmaceuticals dedicated to treating various menstrual disorders, including Primary and Secondary Dysmenorrhea. Primary Dysmenorrhea is characterized by painful menstrual cramps, while Secondary Dysmenorrhea is caused by underlying conditions like Endometriosis or Pelvic Inflammatory Disease. Treatment types range from Medication, Therapy, Surgery, and Diagnosis. Ultrasound, Laparoscopy, and CT scan are common diagnostic methods. Mode of Prescription includes Over the Counter (OTC) and Prescription. Oral and Parenteral are common administration types, with Implants also available. Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy are key distribution channels. Dysmenorrhea affects millions worldwide, with an increasing pipeline analysis focusing on Gene Therapy and Digital Health solutions like Telemedicine. Combined Oral Contraceptives, Prostaglandins, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like Ibuprofen and Naproxen sodium, and Hormonal therapy are common medications. Side effects and Medical Reimbursement are crucial considerations. Menstrual Hygiene is essential, with Menstrual Hygiene Day promoting awareness. Alternative treatments include the Livia Portable Device and SmartWave Technology. Menstrual cramps affect millions, driving the Treatment market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Hormonal Treatments



Pain Relief Medications



PMS And PMDD Medications



Menstrual Regulation Drugs

Endometriosis Treatments

Route Of Administration



Oral Medications



Injectables

Topical Applications

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED