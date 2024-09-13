(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global exosome therapeutics market

16.19%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advanced in exosome collection . However,

strict regulatory approval for exosome therpeutics launches

Key market players include Aegle Therapeutics, Aethlon Medical Inc., AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., Bio Techne Corp., Capital Biosciences Inc., Capricor Therapeutics Inc., CILOA SAS, Creative Biolabs, Cytiva, Everzom, Evotec SE, Evox Therapeutics Ltd., ExoCoBio Co. Ltd., Inoviq Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., NanoFCM Co., Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, The ExoBiologics Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global exosome therapeutics market 2024-2028

Market Driver

The global exosome therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in exosome collection technologies. New methods, such as microfluidic devices, immunoaffinity capture, and continuous-flow systems, enable more efficient and effective exosome isolation and purification from complex samples. Microfluidic devices, in particular, provide high-throughput, efficient exosome isolation using techniques like deterministic lateral displacement and integrated immune isolation. These technologies manipulate small fluid volumes through microchannels with dimensions ranging from tens to hundreds of micrometers, offering unique functionality not previously possible with traditional methods. Additionally, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) is used for exosome tracking in cancer research, determining concentration and size distribution of particles, further driving market growth.

Exosome Therapeutics is a rapidly growing field in healthcare, leveraging the transporting capacity of natural and hybrid exosomes for therapeutic applications. Exosomes derived from sources like Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Blood and Body Fluids, such as Urine, Saliva, Milk, and Dendritic Cells, are being explored for Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Gene Therapy. Exosomes' small size and ability to carry Bio Macromolecules and Small Molecules make them promising for treating various disorders, including Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Cardiac Disorders, Neurology, Inflammatory Disorders, Organ Transplantation, Gynecology Disorders, and Blood Disorders. Exosome-based Therapies are being developed for Parenteral and Oral administration. The market for Exosome Therapeutics and Exosome Diagnostics is expanding, with advancements in Exosome Isolation, Characterization, and Analysis. Companies are investing in technologies like Scale-X fixed-bed bioreactors and Extracellular Vesicles to improve Exosome production. Personalized medicine and FDA approvals for Gene Therapies and Cell-based Therapies are expected to fuel market growth. The aging population and the increasing prevalence of Chronic Wounds further boost demand.



Market Challenges



The regulatory approval process for exosome therapeutics is a significant challenge, with stringent regulations and unpredictable timelines. Exosomes used in clinical trials must adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), with key issues being the upstream cell cultivation process, downstream purification process, and exosome quality control. Vendors must comply with regulatory requirements and provide safety and efficacy data during clinical trials. Japan has strict product approval guidelines in APAC, while technical challenges arise in other regions during the clinical trial phase. Failure to produce positive results in one region can burden vendors and negatively impact other trials, potentially hindering the growth of the global exosome therapeutics market. The Exosome Therapeutics Market holds significant potential in addressing various health challenges, including chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and cancer. Exosomes, nanosized particles carrying genetic and protein cargo, offer a promising solution for molecular diagnosis and drug development. In the face of infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions, exosome technology can aid in immune suppression and precision medicine. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in exosome research for drug therapies against neurodegeneration, cardiovascular dysfunction, and cancer. Key players in this field include Aethlon Medical. Exosome-based diagnostics, such as the ExoDx Prostate test and liquid biopsy, are revolutionizing cancer institutes and diagnostic centers. VA Healthcare System and instruments/software providers are also adopting this technology to enhance patient care. Despite these advancements, challenges persist in standardizing exosome isolation and characterization, as well as ensuring regulatory compliance.

Segment Overview

This exosome therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Cancer therapies

1.2 Autoimmune diseases

1.3 Infectious diseases 1.4 Others



2.1 Hospital pharmacy

2.2 Retail pharmacy 2.3 Online pharmacy



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Cancer therapies-

Exosomes are small vesicles released by cells that play a significant role in cancer progression, metastasis, immune response, and therapy resistance. In cancer therapy, exosomes act as drug transporters, offering novel strategies for targeted drug delivery. By loading exosomes with anticancer drugs or nucleic acids, precise targeting of cancer cells becomes possible, minimizing damage to healthy tissues. With cancer being a leading cause of mortality, such as the second most common cause in the US after heart disease, new cases reached around 1.9 million in the US and 20 million globally in 2023, resulting in approximately 9.7 million deaths. The increasing prevalence of cancer necessitates innovative therapies. Consequently, the growing cancer therapies segment is expected to fuel the expansion of the global exosome therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Exosome Therapeutics refer to the use of exosomes, small extracellular vesicles, as therapeutic agents for various diseases. Exosomes can be derived from natural sources such as body fluids like blood, urine, saliva, milk, and cultured cells like Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Dendritic Cells. Hybrid exosomes can be engineered to carry specific therapeutic cargos. Exosome-based therapeutics hold promise in immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and gene therapies for chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. The market for Exosome Therapeutics and diagnostics is growing rapidly, with advancements in exosome isolation, characterization, and analysis using technologies like Scale-X fixed-bed bioreactors. Personalized medicine and FDA approvals are expected to further fuel market growth. Exosomes derived from different sources exhibit distinct characteristics and therapeutic potential, offering opportunities for targeted therapies and molecular diagnosis.

Market Research Overview

Exosome Therapeutics refers to the use of exosomes, small membrane-bound vesicles secreted by various cell types, as therapeutic agents. Exosomes carry bioactive molecules such as proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids, making them potential carriers for various therapeutic modalities. Exosomes can be derived from various sources, including Natural Exosomes from body fluids like blood, urine, saliva, milk, and Hybrid Exosomes produced through the fusion of donor cells and recipient cells. Exosome Therapeutics hold immense potential in various therapeutic areas such as Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Gene Therapy. Their transporting capacity makes them effective in delivering bioactive molecules to target cells, making them promising candidates for treating Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Cardiac Disorders, Neurology, Inflammatory Disorders, Organ Transplantation, and Gynecology Disorders. Exosome-based therapeutics are being developed using various techniques like Parenteral and Oral administration, and are being explored in Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for Neurodegenerative Disorders, Chronic Wounds, and the Elderly Population. The Exosome diagnostics market is also growing, with applications in Molecular Diagnosis and Liquid Biopsy kits. Exosome isolation, characterization, and analysis are crucial steps in the Exosome value chain, and various techniques like Scale-X fixed-bed bioreactor, Ultracentrifugation, Precipitation, Chromatography, Differential centrifugation, Size-exclusion chromatography, and Immunoaffinity capture are used for this purpose. Exosomes have multifunctional properties and hold potential in treating Chronic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Autoimmune Diseases, including Cancer. FDA approvals for Exosome-based therapeutics and Gene therapies, as well as Cell-based therapies, are expected to drive the Exosome Therapeutics market. Exosome production is also a focus area for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies. Exosomes have emerged as a promising area of research due to their potential in Drug development and Drug therapies. The Exosome technology is being explored for its role in Precision medicine and Personalized medicine, making it a key area of interest for researchers and healthcare infrastructure.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Cancer Therapies



Autoimmune Diseases



Infectious Diseases

Others

Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

