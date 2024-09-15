FBI Investigating 'Attempted Assassination' On Trump (3Rd Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Sep 16 (IANS) The Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Sunday that it was investigating an incident at former US President Donald Trump's course in Florida as an "attempt assassination" on him.

A man was in custody and found an AK-47 style rifle, two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera that he had abandoned.

"The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump," the agency said in a statement.

This was a second assassination attempt on in just more than two months.

The first was in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when he was hit in the right ear.

The shooter, who was operating by himself, was killed by a law enforcement sniper.

The Sunday incident took place at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach around 2 p.m.

Investigators said a US Secret Service agent moving ahead of the former President to secure the area spotted a man with a gun in a portion of the thick shrubbery around the periphery of the Golf Course. The agent went in that direction and it was not clear yet if the suspect had opened fire. But he was about 350 to 500 yard behind, which was not out range for the scope on the rifle.

A witness saw the suspect, investigators said, took a picture of the car and the registration plate and he was pulled over shortly and taken into custody.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" Trump said in a statement.

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

A news conference is awaited from authorities on the details of the shooting.

The White House said in a separate statement that US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who are both in Washington D.C., had been briefed.

"The President and Vice-President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."

Harris said in a post on X that she is "glad" the former President is safe.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

The shooting is reported to have taken place near his Palm Beach golf course.

President Trump was on course and shots were fired from the trees on the periphery, CNN said.

The US Secret Service personnel returned fire in that direction.