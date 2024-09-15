CBI Flags RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Role In Larger Conspiracy: 'Came To Spot At 11Am, Filed FIR After 11Pm'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation believes former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh may be part of a 'larger conspiracy'. The assertion was made before a Kolkata court on Sunday amid its ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The probe agency had arrested Ghosh and Tala Station OC Abhijit Mondol a day earlier .

“He is not an accused in rape and murder but he might have role in larger conspiracy...He came to the spot at 11am and an FIR was registered after 11pm,”News18 quoted the CBI as saying.

The central agency also claimed in court that both Ghosh and Mondal had played some "vital roles" in the crime. The two were in touch with each other, and the former issued instructions to the policeman on how to proceed with the rape-murder case. Both of them tried to "downplay the incident" as well as "shield" the heinous crime, it said in court.

According to the CBI, call detail records from the night of the incident have suggested a possible 'nexus' between Mondol and Ghosh. The probe agency told Sealdah Court that they intended to confront the duo about their role in the incident.

“It was a case of sexual assault , and they should have approached it cautiously. Mondol conspired with others...There is no conflict between the CBI and the police. We just want to uncover the truth. For us, he is not a police officer; he is a suspect. He was obligated to register the FIR. They tried to pass it off as a suicide. There was a clear dereliction of duty. Custodial interrogation of both individuals is necessary,” the lawyer said.

“We have got their custody for three days till September 17. Now, both will be questioned together. The duo has played vital roles in the RG Kar case,” an officer told PTI after the court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies)